Tinubu, Shettima to spend N8.74 billion on local, international trips in 2025

President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima will spend N8.74 billion on both local and international trips in 2025.

This is contained in the N47.9tn appropriation bill titled ‘Budget of Restoration: Securing Peace, Rebuilding Prosperity’ presented to the National Assembly by the president on Wednesday.

According to the document sighted by BusinessDay, the Office of the President allocates N7,014,596,511 for travel and transport expenses.

This includes N873,886,689 for local travel and transport, and N6,140,709,822 for international travel and transport.

For the Office of the Vice President, N1,732,106,437 is allocated for travel and transport expenses. This is divided into N417,488,198 for local travel and transport, and N1,314,618,239 for international travel and transport.

The expenditures are listed under the state house operations for the president and vice-president.

The combined total allocation for the Office of the President and the Office of the Vice President is N11,636,444,082.

Both offices also plan to spend N546,215,080 on food stuff/catering materials supplies and N71,431,389 refreshment and meals in the coming year.

The combined allocation for Honorarium and Sitting Allowance across both offices is N87,576,661.

Other recurrent expenditures for the offices include: drugs and medical supplies, N79,671,849 (Office of the President only); postages and courier services: N3,919,783; publicity and advertisements: N26,460,195; welfare packages: N24,907,558 (Office of the Vice President only); and sport activities: 3,098,655 (Office of the Vice President only).

