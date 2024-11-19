Tinubu sacks PTAD boss one year after re-appointment

President Bola Tinubu has removed Chioma Ejikeme from her position as Executive Secretary of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, just 13 months after being reappointed for another four years.

According to a statement from Olugbenga Ajayi, PTAD’s Head of Corporate Communications, Tolulope Odunaiya will take over as the new executive secretary. Odunaiya started work at PTAD Headquarters on November 18, 2024, replacing Ejikeme, who served from August 2019 to November 2024.

In her first message to the staff, Odunaiya promised to continue her predecessors’ work and promote teamwork.

She said, “It is with a deep sense of responsibility and purpose that I address you as the new Executive Secretary of this Directorate. I want to begin by acknowledging the remarkable work of my predecessors and the dedication of every individual who has contributed to bringing us to this point.”

Speaking about her goals, she added, “My vision is for a directorate where every individual feels recognised, empowered and motivated to make meaningful contributions.”

She encouraged unity among staff members, stating, “I urge all of us to transcend personal interests and come together around our shared purpose: improving the lives of our pensioners, who have selflessly served this nation, often in challenging circumstances.”

Share