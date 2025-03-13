President Bola Tinubu has seemingly resolved the leadership crisis in the Lagos State House of Assembly by endorsing Mudashiru Obasa’s return as Speaker, despite earlier recommendations for his resignation.

The resolution followed a closed-door meeting between Tinubu and all 40 lawmakers at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday. The President urged lawmakers to work with Obasa to ensure stability in the Assembly and the state. He also directed Obasa to withdraw his lawsuit challenging his impeachment at the Lagos State High Court.

The President’s decision overrides the recommendations of a mediation panel led by former Osun State Governor Bisi Akande and former Ogun State Governor Gbenga Daniel. The panel had advised Obasa to step down after being reinstated as part of a deal to balance the state’s political structure and ease political tension within the Assembly.

Obasa was impeached on January 13, 2025, by 35 lawmakers over allegations of high-handedness, financial misappropriation, and authoritarian leadership. His impeachment followed weeks of internal disputes and accusations of Obasa’s alleged misuse of power and financial resources.

His deputy, Mojisola Meranda, replaced him but later resigned under pressure from party leaders who were concerned about the Assembly’s prolonged instability.

Following his reinstatement on March 3, 2025, Obasa retracted the agreement to resign, adjourning the Assembly indefinitely. His actions further escalated the leadership crisis until Tinubu’s intervention.

Tinubu’s mediation is seen as a strategic move to foster unity and ensure smooth governance in Lagos State, with political observers noting that the President’s involvement underscores his influence over political affairs in the state.

