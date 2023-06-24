Tinubu reminisces about life as night guard, doorman in US

President Bola Tinubu on Friday, recalled his life trajectory, how he sojourned along countries in the United States and the United Kingdom, working as “ night guard and doorman”

The President stated this at an interactive session with members of the Nigerian community living in France, where they lauded him for taking bold, decisive and visionary steps in fixing the economy.

The Nigerian leader however said more creative and innovative policies will be unveiled and implemented in areas that directly impact the livelihood of Nigerians, like electricity sports and energy.

Tinubu, while also speaking on the 2023 general election that saw to his emergence as President, said “Nigeria belongs to all of us. Our diversity is an asset if we know how to use it for our prosperity. Born of the same father, in the same house except living in different rooms. We must promote unity, stability and economic justice for every one of us”.

“Whether you voted for me, or you didn’t vote for me, campaigned for me, or you didn’t campaign for me. I am your president. By the grace of God, I have to work on your behalf and make in Nigeria a turning point for prosperity.

The President, while noting that the challenges are enormous, added “but do we have hope? Yes. With perseverance, determination and persistency we can achieve whatever we desire”.

He said: “It is clear to me, I know the road and I’ve been through what many of you have been through outside the country.

“I’ve been in America, in the UK, I have been a night guard, security, a door man in America. But I have achieved my aim.

“Are you part of the jeun jeun(hustlers)? Do you want money, increase in palliative, transportation, what are you protesting about? Are you sharing part of the subsidy? if you protest I will join you and protest… And they stopped. No protest.”

He assured that Nigerians will get the Palliatives, but added that “ we have to save the money in order to to embark on in palliative.

Also speaking on the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and the economic policies, he declared that the financial system, under the former CBN Governor “was rotten”.

According to him, a few people were making money from the lopsided monetary policy.

“ Then, you yourself, you stopped sending money home to our poor parents. Several windows that is gone now, is gone. The man is in the hands of authorities, something is being done about that, they will sought themselves out.

“We have security challenges in the country. Maybe that is how they are fueling insecurity, we have to look at everything. We won’t change the financial system, it will work for you.

“Wale Edun and I, and the team, we have that record in Lagos state. We inherited an internally generated revenue of only N600 million, is over N50 billion every month now and Lagos is on autopilot. Anybody intelligent enough can navigate it.”