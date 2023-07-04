Tinubu rallies global financial institutions for Nigeria’s gas

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday urged global financial institutions to partner with Nigeria in ensuring that the country’s gas compete favourably in the global market.

The President stated this when he received visiting Bank of America officials lead by its President, Bernard Mensah, in his office at the State House on Tuesday, assuring that his government is committed to instituting reforms that would engender the sustainable growth and development of the country.

The President who reaffirmed that no one can do it alone, “made a case for the bank and other willing financing institutions to help the country, for instance in partnering to ensure Nigerian gas compete favourably in the global market, as a viable source of alternative revenue”, according to a statement by Dele Alake, special adviser, special duties, communication and strategy.

The President also expressed confidence that his administration is on the pathway to success in spite of the challenges facing the country, adding that “Nigeria has no reason to fail the rest of the African continent.

“We believe we are on the right track so far. We believe we need all the help we can get,” the President said as he asked the bank’s management for support and partnership that would advance mutual benefits for Nigeria and the financial institution.

President Tinubu said governance and development challenges facing the country cannot be addressed without fiscal and institutional reforms.

“21st Century actions on climate change, finance and innovation are intertwined. Having a good platform and believing in innovation will help in undertaking reforms and tackling the issues,” he said.

“This is the largest economy and democracy in Africa and if we cannot do it, nobody will do it for us.”

In his remarks, the leader of the delegation and President of International for Bank of America, Bernard Mensah, expressed excitement about the initial steps taken by the new administration, which, he said, is taking Nigeria back to its rightful place on the global stage.

He said the bank was willing to assist the country address its immediate and longer term challenges not only in the area of financing but also contributing with ideas.

Mensah was accompanied on the visit by the Bank’s Head of Sub-Saharan Africa, Yvonne Fasinro, and Head of Investment Banking Sub -Saharan Africa, Chuba Ezenwa.