Tinubu rallies global financial institutions for Nigeria’s gas

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday urged global financial institutions to partner with Nigeria in ensuring that the country’s gas compete favourably in the global market.

The president sought the support when he received visiting Bank of America officials led by Bernard Mensah, in his office at the State House, assuring that his government’s commitment to instituting reforms that would engender sustainable growth and development of the country.

The president made a case for the bank and other willing financing institutions to help the country; for instance, in partnering to ensure that Nigeria’s gas compete in the global market, as a source of alternative revenue, according to a statement by Dele Alake, his special adviser on special duties, communication and strategy.

Tinubu also said that his administration was on the pathway to success in spite of the challenges facing the country, adding that “Nigeria has no reason to fail the rest of the African continent.

Read also: Banks’ credit rises by N4.54trn in one year

“We believe we are on the right track so far. We believe we need all the help we can get,” the president said, as he asked the bank’s management for support and partnership that would advance mutual benefits for Nigeria and the financial institution.

President Tinubu said governance and development challenges facing the country could not be addressed without fiscal and institutional reforms.

“21st-century actions on climate change, finance and innovation are intertwined. Having a good platform and believing in innovation will help in undertaking reforms and tackling the issues.

“This is the largest economy and democracy in Africa and if we cannot do it, nobody will do it for us,” he said.

In his remarks, Bernard Mensah, the leader of the delegation and president of International Bank of America, expressed excitement about the initial steps taken by the new administration, which, he said will take Nigeria back to its rightful place on the global stage.

He said the bank was willing to assist the country address its immediate and longer-term challenges not only in the area of financing but also contributing with ideas.

Mensah was accompanied on the visit by Yvonne Fasinro, the bank’s head of sub-Saharan Africa, and Chuba Ezenwa, head of investment banking in sub-Saharan Africa.