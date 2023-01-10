Tinubu promises youths ‘vital role’ if elected

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), has promised the inclusion of the youth in his administration if elected.

Tinubu said he believes that the youths can play key roles in his administration, adding that he would make them job creators mainly through infrastructural development that would create opportunities for them to explore all the sectors of the economy.

The former Lagos State governor, who spoke at the Tinubu-Shettima National Youth Town Hall Meeting, held in Abuja on Friday, said he would also invest in the electricity sector to power small and medium-scale businesses, according to a statement.

While commending Nigerian youths for their resilience, he described them as a source of inspiration.

“I promise that you will play a vital role in steering the wheels of my administration. You will have enough electricity to power your home and investment,” Tinubu told the participants.

“There is no single sub-sector of our population that is more important than the youth. You outnumber all of us, you are strong, you are intelligent, and your support is the key to unlocking the economic prosperity and progress of our nation. I am very proud of the Nigerian youths.”

Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi State and national youth coordinator of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign, assured the APC presidential candidate of a landslide victory at the election.

He said: “We have the youth mandate to deliver our candidate from top to bottom in this general election.

“This election is not about you (Tinubu), it is about our generation and the unborn children. Your Excellency, God has blessed you. We need you (Tinubu) more than you need us. The younger generation needs you, Nigeria needs you, we all need you, don’t trouble yourself sir.

“The Nigerian youths asked me to tell you that you have won. This election, we are going to win it in a landslide, because we are determined to take the bull by the horn and take our future in our hands.

“We are not going to allow those that have mismanaged this country for 16 years to return again. That will never happen. This election has been won from top to bottom, from the leaders to the youths, to women, to people living with special needs.”