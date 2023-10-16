Tinubu presides over FEC meeting today

President Bola Tinubu will today, Monday preside over the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

This is the second meeting of the council since the inaugural meeting held on Monday August 28, 2023.

The Council is the nation’s highest policy formulating body, made up of Ministers, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) acting as the Coordinator of the Cabinet Secretariat.

Read also: Tinubu presides over first FEC meeting

Over the years, the body had been responsible for awards of contracts, as well as approving policies for implemention by the Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the Federal government.

Since the coming of the Tinubu-led administration, the President has only hosted the inaugural meeting, in August this year, where he gave the Ministers orders to reel out plans to revive the economy, around his eight thematic areas.

At the maiden meeting, the President unveiled his “Roadmap for the economy” to be coordinated by Wale Edun, theinister of finance and coordinating minister for the economy.

The President’s eight point agenda are built around Food security; poverty eradication; growth, job creation; access to capital; inclusion; rule of law; and fighting corruption, according to Edun.

Read also: Nigeria, next investment destination of choice after China, India – Edun

It is expected that today’s FEC meeting will receive and review reports from the ministers who have been presiding over their ministries for the past two months.