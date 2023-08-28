Tinubu presides over first FEC meeting

President Bola Tinubu is currently presiding over the first meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in the Council Chambers of the presidential villa in Abuja.

The new cabinet members were inaugurated on Monday last week after their confirmation by the Senate in line with its constitutional obligation.

Read also: Tinubu under pressure as job-creating sectors struggle

The cabinet is made of 45 ministers who scaled through the screening while three other nominees were denied clearance.

Also attending is the vice president, Kashim Shettima, the secretary to the government of the federation, George Akume, the head of service of the federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan and the chief of staff to the president, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Details shortly…