Tinubu pledges massive development for Oyo

The presidential campaign train of the All Progressives Congress (APC) last Thursday touched down in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital with mammoth crowd trooping out to welcome its candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Residents came out in large numbers to identify with the APC presidential candidate as the motorcade move through the ancient city.

At the Mapo Hall venue of the campaign rally was filled to capacity and adjoining streets with excited crowd of supporters.

Tinubu who conferred with traditional rulers from the South West,had earlier visited Seyi Makinde at the governor’s office.Tinubu who was in Ibadan for campaign and paid a courtesy visit to the governor’s office in Ibadan expressed his mission to the state, noting that his aspiration is to become the next president of a united and secured Nigeria.

“I am aspiring to become the president of a united, one country, Nigeria, and for that sake, political divide and separation must be clearly out of our way. The first port of call should be the first Chief Executive and the security officer of the state, constitutionally. So, I am here to give you insight into why we are all in Oyo State today,” he said.

While assuring that the APC rally in the state would be peaceful and orderly, devoid of any crisis commended Makinde for being a lucky individual to be part of the history of the state as the incumbent governor, called for national politics devoid of ethnic sentiments.

He said that Makinde is a good leader, a persevering individual, and hardworking leaders who have performed admirably in the state.

The former governor of Lagos State said: “I really want to thank you for your good reception because it is not easy to take an opposition entourage into the canopy of your own shade, but you did. So, today, I decided to pay you that respect and thank you for the good job you are doing in Oyo State.”

Responding, Makinde said that the people of Oyo State will vote for equity, fairness, justice, and unity of Nigeria in the presidential election.

He explained that as governor of Oyo State, he does not play politics with governance, noting that the government always puts the people first as opposed to party affiliation.

The governor maintained that the message of the G-5 governors and integrity group is that, if they have to choose between the unity of this country and political aspirations, they will choose the unity of this country.

He equally stated that if Nigeria is to progress, citizens must evolve a system that includes inclusivity, fairness, justice, and equity in how the country is run.

“Let me use this opportunity to welcome you to Oyo State for your campaign. We have done everything to ensure that the exercise is peaceful and also enable you to pass your message to the people of the state.

“We don’t play politics with governance here. I have my brother here, the former governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola. We worked together irrespective of the party affiliations, to solve a particular problem, which has lingered between Oyo and Osun States. It is a demonstration of putting our people first as opposed to the party affiliations.

“Like you rightly pointed out, Sir, if you look at the wall (in the Executive Council Chambers), you will see from the colonial masters all the way to the immediate past Governor Abiola Ajimobi.

“Here, we do have a sense of history, and some of them ruled under different political parties.

“So, players will come and go but our country will remain.

“We, the G-5 and Integrity group are saying that, look, if we have to choose between the unity of this country and our political aspirations, we will choose the unity of this country.

“So, I alluded to the sacrifices made by our APC colleagues, the governors from the Northern part of this country because we also monitored your emergence, and they sacrificed certain things for the unity of this country.

“If we have to move forward as a people, we have to evolve a system such that there is inclusivity, fairness, justice and equity in how we run this country. If the country does not survive, the political parties will fade away.

“So, I will say that I wish you well. It is only a few days to go; about nine days.

“One thing I want you to take away from this visit today is the fact that we will vote for equity, for fairness, for justice and for unity of Nigeria in this presidential election.”

Members of the APC entourage include Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Minister for Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, former governors Gboyega Oyetola, Kayode Fayemi, of Osun and Ekiti States respectively and the former national chairman of APC, Chief Bisi Akande.

Others were former Minister and Senator from Lagos State, Musiliu Obanikoro, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Dimeji Bankole and other top leaders of the APC.

But Tinubu who managed to reach the campaign venue at around 6:40pm, waved and danced as he moved around the podium.

At the venue, he also raised the hands of APC governorship standard bearer, Teslim Kolawole Folarin to the admiration of all the crowd

But in his prepared speech, Tinubu promised the people of Oyo State that his administration’s agriculture policy will be of benefit to the people of Oyo State if elected.

While urging the people of the state to partner with him to quicken the pace of economic development, of job creation, of business, of industry, of prosperity and of renewed hope in Oyo and in Nigeria.

“My plans for you and for Nigeria are beneficial and good. They speak of a better tomorrow of sufficient jobs, sufficient food, sufficient money and sufficient fairness and opportunity such that you will be able to realize your dearest dreams as long as you are willing to work toward them.

“Oyo will straddle the timeline between the best of our past and the greatness of our awaiting future. It will reach back into the best of our traditions to showcase our art, culture and way of life to the rest of the world.

“Our plans will benefit your industries, your farms and the very way you live. We will attract industry and jobs but also help you create industries and jobs on your own.

“We will attract even more institutions such as the International Institute for Tropical Agriculture and bring the beneficial type of foreign direct investment to join with our own meaningful investment to expand our economy and industries,” he said.

He also added, “When elected, we will develop industrial hubs, allowing you to produce more of the goods you need while earning a living wage in doing so.

“We will invest wisely in required infrastructure. The means Oyo will be to power its factories, light your homes, preserve your food, and export the goods and services you command so that you earn better incomes and live better lives.”