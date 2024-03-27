Tinubu officially constitutes economic team, names Dangote, Elumelu, Salami as members

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, officially constituted a Presidential Economic Coordination Council (PECC), made up of Vice President Kashim Shettima, Aliko Dangote, Tony Elumelu, Doyin Salami, amongst several other distinguished players in both public and private sectors.

Ajuri Ngelale, the presidential spokesman, said the move is part of a strategy to bolster the nation’s economic governance frameworks and ensure robust and coordinated economic planning and implementation

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the establishment of the Presidential Economic Coordination Council (PECC) and the creation of the Economic Management Team Emergency Taskforce (EET).

Ngelale said PECC will also comprise key members of the organized private sector, with the following members joining for a period not exceeding one (1) year, subject to the President’s directive:

Members of the team include Aliko Dangote, Tony Elumelu, Abdulsamad Rabiu, Amina Maina and Begun Ajayi-Kadir.

Others include Funke Okpeke, Doyin Salami, Patrick Okigbo, Kola Adesina, Segun Agbaje, Chidi Ajaere, Abdulkadir Aliu and Rasheed Sarumi

The team which is Chaired by the President and Vice President Shettima as Vice Chairman, also comprised of the Senate President, Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Coordinating Minister for the Economy and Minister of Finance and Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria

Others include Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment and Minister of Labour and Employment

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Minister of Power, Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Minister of State, Gas, Minister of Transportation and Minister of Works are also members of the team.

The President also announced the establishment of the Economic Management Team Emergency Taskforce (EET) with a mandate to formulate and implement a consolidated emergency economic plan.

The taskforce comprises key government officials and industry leaders in furtherance of the President’s collaborative approach toward achieving economic resilience and growth.

The EET is mandated to submit a comprehensive plan of economic interventions for 2024 to the PECC, covering the next six (6) months, for immediate implementation within two weeks of its inauguration.

The EET which will meet twice weekly, is to be Chaired by Wale Edun, the Coordinating Minister for the Economy and Minister of Finance and has Ministers of Budget and Economic Planning, Power, Agriculture and Food Security, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare and Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, as members

Others include the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, the National Security Adviser, Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, as well as Governors of Anambra, Ogun and that of Niger.

Others include the Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service, Director-General, Budget Office of the Federation, GCEO, NNPC Limited, Director-General, Nigeria Economic Summit Group, Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Bismarck Rewane, a renowned Economist, as well as Suleyman Ndanusa, also a renowned Economist

