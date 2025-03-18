President Bola Tinubu is currently hosting a high-level security meeting.

President Bola Tinubu has summoned his service chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police to a meeting at the Presidential Villa.

The meeting is being attended by Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser to the President, the Director-Generals of the State Security Service, and the National Intelligence Agency.

The gathering is not unusual, as the President regularly receives briefs from security chiefs to assess the situation across the country.

It was gathered that the President also summoned Tajudeen Abbas, Speaker of the House of Representatives and his Deputy who were seen arriving at the Presidential Villa, but it is unclear if they are part of the meeting with security chiefs.

Details of the agenda was not immediately available as at the time of filing this report, BusinessDay gathered that the meeting may not be unconnected with the growing political tension in Rivers State.

BusinessDay also gathered that baring last minutes changes, the President may give a nationwide broadcast later today, as some movements noticed show that arrangements were being made for a broadcast

Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation also joined later, with some top media officials from the Nigeria Television Authority NTA.

Recall that earlier on Tuesday, there was an explosion which occurred in Rivers state, affecting some oil installations.

It is however not immediately clear, if the ongoing meeting is in connection with the explosion

