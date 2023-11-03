Tinubu may reshuffle cabinet as retreat ends today

Baring last minute changes, there indications that President Bola Tinubu may reshape his cabinet, as the three day Ministerial retreat ends today.

The President had on Wednesday sent shock waves through the cabinet members when he named Hadiza Usman, the Special Adviser to the President on Policy Coordination, as head of the new Performance Bond, which contains key performance indicators ( KPI).

She is expected to monitor the performance of the Ministers using the KPI to be unveiled at the end of today’s retreat.

BusinessDay gathered from a source close to the presidency that the KPI are expected to be reviewed on quarterly basis.

According to our source who preferred to remain anonymous, the Wednesday’s announcement signalled “several other measures which will be unveiled today, at the end of the retreat”

“The President is eager to deliver on his campaign promises and having watched the Ministers performed since August 28 when he inaugurated them, we will not be surprised if he carryout minor changes”

The role of monitoring the Ministers was under the previous administration, a clear responsibility of the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) currently headed by George Akume.

The President first signal the increasing responsibility of Hadiza Usman, when he asked the Presidential Tax Reforms Committee to work the Usman to ensure effective coordination of the policy.

President Tinubu had also named Wale Edun the minister of finance as coordinating minister of the economy, while Ali Pate, the minister of health is also the coordinating minister of social welfare.

Our source however dismissed fear of conflicts in roles, adding that the President has already spelt out their different roles.

” The retreat is rich source of working documents for all the Ministers and the President who has listened attentively to all the issues know how to reposition his cabinet if the need arises ” he said.