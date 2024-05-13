Tinubu launches #WeAreEqual campaign, pledges support for education

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring no child is left out of school in Nigeria, while emphasising the importance of supporting the girl child.

President Tinubu made the pledge at the launch of the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) Nigeria’s campaign on Monday, ‘WeAreEqual,’ which focuses on education as a tool for change and ensuring no girl is left behind.

Addressing an audience of first ladies across Africa, government officials, and members of the diplomatic corps, President Tinubu highlighted the critical role of education in fostering gender equity and providing equal opportunities for all.

He invited the African First Ladies to collaborate with him in achieving this goal, pledging his readiness to contribute to the realisation of the goals.

He commended the efforts of African hirst ladies in advancing gender equality and lauded the initiatives undertaken in various African nations to empower women and girls.

“I salute the commitment and dedication of the African First Ladies, as members of OAFLAD, to advance gender equality and narrow the gender gap in opportunities and appointments across the African continent,”

He said: “This Campaign, spearheaded by Your Excellencies, holds significant importance for us in Africa. I therefore, congratulate you all. I particularly congratulate my dear wife, Oluremi Tinubu, the first lady of Nigeria, who has chosen education as a primary tool to champion this campaign nationwide.”

President Tinubu underscored the importance of creating inclusive educational opportunities for all children, particularly emphasising the significance of supporting the girl child.

He praised the reintroduction of the alternative high school for girls in Nigeria by the first lady, a program aimed at offering a second chance for young girls to pursue their education and contribute meaningfully to national development.

He emphasised the transformative power of education, citing it as a cornerstone for national progress and prosperity.

He called for concerted efforts to eliminate structural inequalities that hinder women’s advancement and stressed the need for policies that promote women’s rights, education, and economic empowerment.

According to him, “It is noteworthy that the launch of this laudable campaign in Nigeria came with the reintroduction of the Alternative High School for Girls by the First Lady.

“This initiative offers a second chance to young girls who have dropped out of school to further their education and fulfill their dreams and aspirations and become a very important contributor to the development of our nation.”

He added, “I am happy to note that the foundation stone of one of the schools was recently laid in Osun State, in western Nigeria, by the First Lady.

“More schools are underway across the country, supported by state governments, the federal government through the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), and other development partners.”

Drawing on his experience as governor of Lagos State, President Tinubu spoke about the societal challenges that can obstruct the promising future of young girls, including unwanted teenage pregnancy, domestic violence, human trafficking, and drug addiction.

He emphasised the importance of empowering women and girls to achieve the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

“We must work together to promote laws and policies that protect and promote women’s rights, invest in girls’ education and skills development, and create economic opportunities that are accessible to all,” he said.