Tinubu launches conditional cash transfer for 15m households

President Bola Tinubu will today, flag off the conditional cash transfer targeted at 15 million households, as part of the International Day for the eradication of poverty.

The President had as part of his October 1 Independence Day broadcast said the government will implement the conditional cash transfer targeted at the poorest of the poor, commencing from this month

“The social safety net is being extended through the expansion of cash transfer programs to an additional 15 million vulnerable households,” he said.

The President who stated that his government has embarked on reforms, noted that they may be painful, but it is what greatness and the future require.

” We now carry the costs of reaching a future Nigeria where the abundance and fruits of the nation are fairly shared among all, not hoarded by a select and greedy few. A Nigeria where hunger, poverty and hardship are pushed into the shadows of an ever fading past,” he said.

“There is no joy in seeing the people of this nation shoulder burdens that should have been shed years ago. I wish today’s difficulties did not exist. But we must endure if we are to reach the good side of our future.

“My government is doing all that it can to ease the load. I will now outline the path we are taking to relieve the stress on our families and households.”

Details later…