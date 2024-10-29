Tinubu is supporting Wike to destabilise Rivers State -Asari Dokubo

Asari Dokubo, Leader of the Niger Delta Volunteer Force

Asari Dokubo, former president of Ijaw Youth Council, says President Bola Tinubu is supporting his minister, Nyesom Wike, to destabilise Rivers State.

Dokubo, an ex-Niger Delta militant, said this in an interview on Arise TV on Tuesday, noting that there will be untold consequences if Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), succeeds in removing Sim Fubara, the present Rivers State governor.

“They think that they can remove Fubara and nothing will happen. If you remove Fubara, something will happen,” he threatened.

He noted that despite videos projecting him against President Tinubu, he still stands with the president due to his support for him during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

“Tinubu stood with me when Obasanjo wanted to bury me alive. And I will stand with him any time,” he noted.

A video surfaced online last week, where Dokubo was seen criticising President Tinubu, saying he would align with the North, rather than the South-West region, in future elections.

However, Dokubo, an Ijaw from Rivers State, said he still stands with Tinubu even in 2027 owing to his past favours to him. He further said the President asked him whether he needed a pipeline contract but he answered in the negative , claiming that his support for Tinubu was never about personal favours.

“I am not talking about any minister or any board. I won’t even be appointed minister and I don’t need it. My needs are small, and it is about my people,” he said.

“It is about the Ijaws, the Ishekiris, the Urhobos, the Igbos and their oil. They said oil is no longer relevant, but they are still spending oil money,” he said.

He revealed that he spent over $2 million on Tinubu’s campaign and several millions of naira to get him into power, stressing that he does not regret it.

