Tinubu invites U.S. investors to Nigeria’s booming economy at Nasdaq closing bell ceremony

President Bola Tinubu, attending the UN General Assembly, rang the closing bell at the Nasdaq Stock Market in New York on Wednesday, urging U.S. businesses to invest in Nigeria’s vibrant market.

Accompanied by Scott Eisner, President of the U.S.-Africa Business Center, Tinubu highlighted Nigeria’s potential as the “greatest economy” and emphasised the removal of bottlenecks, including the corrupt fuel subsidy.

The closing bell event, hosted at Nasdaq’s seven-story tower in New York City, marks the conclusion of a trading session.

“I am happy to bring Nigeria to your doorsteps and honoured that we’re here today with a bubbling market that will evolve the West African subregion,” Tinubu said.

He mentioned a reliable exchange rate and called for U.S. investors to take advantage of opportunities in Nigeria, saying, “I count on you to invest in Nigeria.”

The Nigerian leader pointed out the elimination of numerous hindrances, such as the fuel subsidy he deemed corrupt. He also highlighted that his administration had revamped the exchange rate to establish a “reliable, dependable one-figure floating of the exchange naira.”

“The greatest economy is Nigeria. There is an immense opportunity in Nigeria that you can invest your money without fear,” he said.