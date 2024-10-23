Tinubu inaugurates Abdullahi Bello as Code of Conduct Bureau Chairman

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, presided over the meeting of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, where he also inaugurated Abdullahi Bello, as the new Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

The Bureau is a critical part of the anti-corruption policy initiative of the Federal government, saddled with the responsibility of ensuring that public servants comply with the assets ownership and declarations requirements.

Abdullahi Bello, who hails from Gombe State, is a certified forensic accounting expert, with a background in Forensic accounting.

With a doctorate in forensic accounting, Bello has worked with relevant anti-corruption agencies, including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

His nomination for the position was recently confirmed by the Senate.

The FEC is expected to, amongst other things, discuss the 2025 budget ahead of its presentation to the National Assembly for consideration and passage.

