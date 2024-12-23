Tinubu holds first presidential chat at 9pm

President Bola Tinubu will host his first presidential media chat at today 9 p.m. on the Nigerian Television Authority and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, according to a statement by Bayo Onanuga, presidential spokesman.

The statement urged all television and radio stations to hook up to the broadcast.

It is expected that the president will seize the opportunity to address national issues, including the recent stampedes that occurred in Ibadan, Oyo State; Maitama, Abuja; and Okija, Anambra State.

Details later…

