Tinubu, Dangote to headline Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit

President Bola Tinubu, Alike Dangote, Africa’s richest man, and Niyi Olajide, are expected to grace the 7th Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit (NDIS), which begins on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, and runs through Thursday, November 7.

Tinubu will deliver a goodwill message at the event, while Aliko Dangote, Niyi Olajide, will serve as special guests of honour, lending their insights and experiences to the gathering.

The summit, organised by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), aims to strengthen the role of the Nigerian Diaspora in driving the nation’s economic growth.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, NiDCOM chairman/CEO, emphasised at a pre-summit press briefing in Abuja that NDIS was a vital platform for the Nigerian Diaspora to make a direct impact on the nation’s economy.

“Since its launch in 2018, the summit has empowered Nigerians abroad to channel their resources, expertise, and connections into the country’s economic development,” Dabiri-Erewa noted.

The summit, according to her, would focus on sectors identified as crucial for attracting investment and spurring growth in Nigeria, including finance, ICT, fintech, creative industries, sports and entertainment, agribusiness, healthcare, education, real estate and infrastructure, as well as manufacturing and mining.

“By bringing together diaspora investors and local entrepreneurs, SMEs, and start-ups, the NDIS serves as a bridge linking investment opportunities across diverse areas of the Nigerian economy”, she said.

Highlighting the summit’s achievements, Dabiri-Erewa shared that the event has fostered collaboration and investment exceeding N500 million in Nigeria over the past six years.

She noted that the NDIS has also become a space for job creation, innovation, and economic diversification, with successful ventures springing from previous summits.

“This year’s edition is expected to offer in-depth discussions, networking sessions, and actionable strategies aimed at harnessing the full potential of the Nigerian Diaspora for sustainable economic progress”, she noted.

The NiDCOM CEO encouraged interested participants to register and access more details on the official summit websites: ndisng.com and nidcom.gov.ng.

