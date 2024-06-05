Tinubu congratulates Sheinbaum, Modi on electoral victory

Bola Tinubu, Nigeria’s president has congratulated Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico’s newly elected president, on her historic feat as the first female president and India’s Narendra Modi for their successes at the elections conducted in their various countries.

Read also: Modi clinches victory in India general election

In a statement on Wednesday by Tinubu’s spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the president stated that the election of Sheinbaum as Mexico’s first female leader has cemented the voices of women in government and broken the political glass ceiling and the outcome of India’s elections is a resounding affirmation of Prime Minister Modi’s exceptional leadership of the world’s largest democracy.

The president also said, “Sheinabaum’s election had sent a reverberating message across the world that women must not only be participants but principal architects in shaping and implementing decisions affecting the lives of many.”

“On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, the President congratulates the people of Mexico and calls for the strengthening of bilateral ties between both nations across areas of mutual interest,” the statement added.

And for Modi he wrote “On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, President Tinubu congratulated the people of India and assured the South Asian nation of Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening relations and advancing shared goals and values as strategic partners in the league of nations,” he said.

Read also: Minimum Wage: Tinubu meets FG team as committee shelves talks, embarks on consultations

Sheinbaum was declared winner of the June 2 election in Mexico polling 60 percent of the votes making her the first female to become the president of the South American country.

Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a higher number of seats in the general elections to form a new government making his party the winner of the election.