Tinubu confirms Adewale Adeniyi Customs Comptroller-General

President Bola Tinubu has confirmed the appointment of Adewale Adeniyi as the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service.

The appointment takes effect from 19th October 2023 and his tenure is by the extant provisions of the Public Service Rules (PSR), according to a statement by Willie Bassey, director, Information, Office of the Government of the Federation.

The President tasked him to bring his wealth of experience to bear on his new assignment.

Adeniyi had been acting as the Comptroller-General after taking over from Hameed Alli in June. He was born in Modakeke, Osun State, and completed his secondary school education at Modakeke High School in June 1979.

Adeniyi has a Bachelor of Science in International Relations from Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU Ile-Ife, which he earned in June 1987. He also obtained a Master of Arts in Communication Science from Università della Svizzera Italiana (USI) in Lugano, Switzerland, in November 2013. He joined the Nigeria Customs Service and rose to become Deputy Comptroller of Customs in 2012.

He also served as the Customs National Public Relations Officer (Headquarters Abuja) among other duties.