Tinubu confers posthumous CFR honour on late chief of army staff

President Bola Tinubu on Friday conferred a posthumous national honour of a Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) on Taoreed Lagbaja, the late chief of army staff, during the funeral ceremony of Lagbaja held at the National Cemetery, Mogadishu, Abuja.

Lagbaja, who passed away on Tuesday, November 5 at the age of 56, succumbed to an undisclosed illness.

Tinubu noted that all of Lagbaja’s military career and his legacy of service will be cherished forever.

He added “As an eternal symbol of our appreciation, I’ve granted the late Chief of Army Staff the posthumous national honour of Commander of the Federal Republic of Niger.

"While we are saddened by his passing, we still celebrate his life. Thus, we must rededicate ourselves to the principles and love of a nation for which he stood. As such, I am filled with pride as a remarkable career of the selfless professional who gave everything for Nigeria," Tinubu added. "For his courage, sacrifice, and leadership general Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja will forever reside in the pantheon of military greats." The president said the late COAS had a clear understanding of the role of the military in securing and defending our country, its people and their hard-won constitutional democracy.

Ondo Poll: NGO raises security concern in 5 local government areas

Christopher Musa, the chief of defence staff, while corroborating Tinubu noted that Lagbaja's tenure was marked by decisive actions against insurgency, banditry, and other threats to our nation's peace. "His efforts significantly enhanced the operational readiness and the morale of the Nigerian Army.

"But beyond his professional achievement, General Lagbaja was a man of profound faith, kindness, and humility. He was a devoted family man, a mentor to many, and a friend to all who crossed his path," he added.

“But beyond his professional achievement, General Lagbaja was a man of profound faith, kindness, and humility. He was a devoted family man, a mentor to many, and a friend to all who crossed his path,” he added. BusinessDay earlier reported that Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima arrived at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja at about 3:15 p.m. to honour the late Lagbaja during his burial ceremony.

