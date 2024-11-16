Tinubu confers posthumous CFR honour on Lagbaja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has conferred a posthumous national honour of Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) on Taoreed Lagbaja (Lt.-Gen), Nigeria’s late chief of army staff

Tinubu announced the honour at the burial of Lagbaja at the National Military Cemetery Abuja for his bravery, loyalty and service to the nation.

“As an eternal symbol of our appreciation, I have granted the late chief of army staff, the posthumous National Honor of Commander of the Federal Republic of Niger, CFR.

“I invite his wife, Maria, to collect the posthumous honour of Commander of the Federal Republic of Niger.

“For me, he was a trusted advisor whose formidable intellect and breadth of knowledge served this nation well,” he said.

The president said that Lagbaja was a trusted advisor, a man of prudent action who cared about the nation and the men who served under him.

He described the late Lagbaja as “a true soldier, a general and officer who symbolized the best of his profession and whose commitment to the nation he loved was singular and undiluted.

He said that Lagbaja had a clear understanding of the role of the military in securing and defending our country, its people, and their hard-won constitutional democracy.

“He was more than I could have hoped for. He was one of my best appointments.

“Lt.-Gen. Lagbaja embodied the finest ideas of a patriot and a soldier. He had an abiding faith in the capability and readiness of our Armed Forces to save and keep us.

“He displayed uncommon valor in the charge of his duty and in the administration of the rank and file for he cared about their welfare and that of their families.

“Lt.-Gen. Lagbaja, our nation has indeed lost a regent who truly distinguished himself as a thoroughbred professional soldier.

“Though his departure could cause great dismay, late Lagbaj.

