Tinubu commissions NUPENG seven-floor building in Lagos

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday inaugurated the newly constructed seven-storey Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) building in Lagos.

The edifice called ‘NUPENG Tower’, and situated at No.9 Jibowu Street, Lagos, stands as the tallest labour union office building in Nigeria, with multiple power sources – the national grid, generating plant, and solar panel.

Tinubu was represented by Heineken Lokpobiri, Nigeria’s minister of petroleum resources (oil).

The event attracted key players in the oil and gas industry, and labour, including Melee Kyari, group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPLC); Joe Ajaero, president of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Festus Osifo, president of Trade Union Congress (TUC), with Williams Akporeha, NUPENG president describing the feat as a show of resilience and another of the union’s contribution to Nigeria’s economy.

