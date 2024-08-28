Tinubu charges stakeholders to address issues causing floods

President Bola Tinubu has charged relevant stakeholders with the need to tackle environmental existential factors that cause flooding in communities

The President stated this on Wednesday while commiserating with communities devastated by floods and whose farmlands have been washed away, across the country

The President, in a statement signed by Ajuri Ngelale, Presidential Spokesman, noted that statistical data released by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) indicate that lives have been lost — with thousands of hectares of farmlands damaged and thousands of people displaced by floods across the country.

The President while sympathizing with victims ravaged by nature, especially bereaved families, farmers, displaced communities, and those who have lost property, re-emphasizes the “need for concerted effort to address existential environmental concerns and build a more climate resilient and adaptive society.”

The President prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased while assuring Nigerians that his administration, through the relevant agencies, will continue to provide the needed support for victims, as well as timely warnings to mitigate the impact of environmental mishaps.