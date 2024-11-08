Tinubu charges new Ministers on interministerial collaboration 

…As SGF hosts retreat

President Bola Tinubu on Friday charged newly appointed Ministers with inter-ministerial collaboration, which he says is needed to ensure success.

The President stated this at a retreat organised for the seven recently sworn-in Ministers George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, who stood in for the President, tasked the newly appointed Ministers on the need to collaborate with other Ministers, Permanent Secretaries and key stakeholders in actualizing their mandates in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the current administration

Akume said the 2-day Induction Retreat for the newly appointed Ministers, hosted by his office, was Organised to help them understand the need for collaboration in achieving sustainable development.

“Your roles also require close collaboration with your colleague Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, Heads of Agencies and other Stakeholders.

Effective inter-ministerial cooperation will be crucial in addressing the multifaceted challenges we face, from economic recovery to social cohesion and sustainable development”, he said.

The SGF also called on the new Ministers to imbibe the tenets of transparency, accountability and excellence in the discharge of their statutory mandates as custodians of public trust.

He assured that his Office would give the needed support to the Ministers in actualizing their mandates and urged them to provide leadership for the ministries in the formulation, implementation and tracking of government policies, programmes and projects.

On his part, Boss Mustapha, the immediate past Secretary to the Government of the Federation, while also speaking at the event, urged the Ministers to work in synergy with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation in the formulation and implementation of policies and programmes in line with the eight priority areas of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Esther Walson-Jack, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, HoSF, who also spoke during the retreat, enjoined the new Ministers to work in collaboration with the Permanent Secretaries in the actualisation of their respective mandates.

She further encouraged them to take advantage of the ongoing reform in the Federal Civil Service, especially the Federal Civil Service Strategy Implementation Plan (FCSSIP) 2021-2025 and ensure that their Ministries are up-to-date on its implementation.

In her remarks, Hadiza Bala-Usman, Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination and Head of the Central Delivery Coordinating Unit (CDCU), said that the induction retreat was also to avail the new Ministers the opportunity to familiarise themselves with the key Presidential Priority Areas and how to relate with other stakeholders in their various Ministries in “Delivering on the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Also speaking at the event, Adeola Ajayi, Director General DG of, the Department of State Security Services DSS, also charged the new Ministers on the need to imbibe discretion in handling sensitive government documents to avoid undermining the security of the country.

