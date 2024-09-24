Tinubu blocks bill seeking to extend retirement age of National Assembly staff

President Bola Tinubu has declined assent to a bill seeking to extend the retirement age of National Assembly staff from 60 to 65 years.

The Senate in February hurriedly passed the bill which has been publicly criticized as an alleged attempt to extend the tenure of some special staff of the Assembly.

Tinubu’s declined assent was conveyed in a letter read on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday by Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President.

Read also: Kogi assembly asks Tinubu to sack EFCC chairman over attempt to arrest Yahaya Bello

“I write, in respect of the Harmonized Retirement Age for the Legislative Officers. Upon thorough examination and careful consideration, I have decided to withhold my assent to the bill”, Tinubu wrote.

“This decision is made by the powers vested in me by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I wish to express my sincere appreciation for the diligent work of the Senate with regards to the drafting and passage of this Bill. I hope you will receive it with understanding. Please accept the assurances of my highest regard”, the letter read.