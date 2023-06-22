Tinubu arrives venue of Paris summit for new global pact

President Bola Tinubu has arrived the venue of the Paris Summit for New Global Financial Pact.

At the event, President Tinubu will to join world leaders to review and sign a New Global Financial Pact that places vulnerable countries on a priority list for support and investment, following the devastating impact of climate change, the energy crisis, and the COVID-19 pandemic

Tinubu will also explore opportunities to restore fiscal space to countries dealing with difficult short-term financial challenges, specifically the most indebted.

Watch the moment the Nigerian president arrived at the venue below