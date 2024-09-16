Tinubu arrives Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday returned to Abuja, after his official visit to China and a stop over in the United Kingdom.

The President who left Abuja for Beijing, China, on 29 August, returned to Abuja at about 10:40 PM on Sunday night.

The President was seen in a video that went viral on Saturday, exiting from St. Mary’s hospital, in London.

President Tinubu left Beijing for London, shortly after attending the Forum of China and African countries FOCAC.

Read also: Tinubu returns to Abuja on Sunday – Presidency

On Thursday,the President had met with King Charles III, where he discussed issues related to climate change and action.

The Nigerian leader had during his engagements in China, met President Xi Jinping in the Great Hall of the People.

He also had bilateral meeting with President Jinping, during which five Memoranda of understanding were signed between Nigeria and China.

The MOUs signed includes those on Cooperation Plan between Nigeria and China, which was to jointly promote the Belt and Road Initiative, cooperation in the peaceful application of nuclear energy, and strengthening cooperation on human resource development under the Global Development Initiative.

Others were the Memorandum of Understanding on Media Exchange and Cooperation and the Memorandum of Understanding between China Media Group and the Nigerian Television Authority.

Nigeria also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) to build the 68 km Lagos Green rail line, designed to run from the Lekki Free Zone to the Marina and connect with the Blue Line.

A memorandum of understanding for the $1 billion iron ore-to-steel project planned for Kogi State was also signed between Chart and Capstone Integrated Limited of Nigeria and Sinomach-He of China.

Before attending the opening of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, President Tinubu visited two Chinese companies: Huawei and China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC).

At FOCAC, President Tinubu, as chairman of ECOWAS, delivered a paper on global peace, stressing multilateralism and cooperation as essential ingredients for international peace.

Read also: Economic Insight: Will Tinubu’s tax reforms hit the nail on the head?

He capped his visit to China with a meeting with representatives of Nigerians in the Diaspora Organisation, China chapter, during which he spoke on the necessity of the reforms being implemented by his government in Nigeria and hoped that they would lead the country to a destination of good roads, constant power, and good schools, like in China.