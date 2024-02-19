Tinubu arrives Abuja from AU meeting in Ethiopia

President Bola Tinubu has arrived Abuja from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he joined other African leaders to attend the African Union meeting. He arrived this afternoon.

Tinubu departed Abuja on Thursday for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia for the meeting where he was named Africa Champion of Health.

The President’s aircraft landed at about 3.30 pm at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, and was received by Nyesom Wike, the FCT Minister, Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser, among top government officials

The President had as part of his engagements in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, addressed the Ministerial Executive Leadership Programme on the margins of the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Saturday, where he urged Africa leaders to engage in effective collaboration with the rest of the world to tackle existential health challenges is not merely a strategic choice, but a moral imperative.

The President, who was appointed as the AU Champion for Human Resources for Health and Community Health Delivery Partnership, said the challenges confronting the continent are too complex and multifaceted for any one entity to tackle alone.

“Together, we can catalyze meaningful change and unlock new opportunities for innovation and impact in our continent. Not Africa in isolation, but a global Africa, engaged in respectful and well-considered partnerships with the rest of the world.

He also met with President Lula da Silva of Brazil met in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Sunday, where both leaders agreed to strengthen bilateral ties in all fields.

Nigeria and Brazil with once enjoyed strong robust economic relationships, with trade growing to $10b

Lack of sustainability saw trade between both countries plummeting to less than $2b currently.

Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in a statement, said President Tinubu emphasized the strength of Nigeria’s economic potential and influence, saying the country is witnessing a leap forward, despite some short-term reform pains, as his administration is removing all encumbrances to business.

Tinubu explained that his administration is investing in critical sectors of the economy like healthcare, education, and agriculture to ensure the welfare of all Nigerian citizens and to create sustainable economic prosperity for future generations.

“We have a very vibrant population of young Nigerians who are trainable, dependable, and should be empowered. The economic potential of Nigeria is enormous. We are ready to break all the walls standing in our way to progress.

“We are ready to fight corruption from top to bottom. We are ready to invest in critical sectors like healthcare, agriculture, education, infrastructure, and others. I have one of the most dedicated teams in agriculture,” he said.