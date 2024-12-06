Tinubu approves military salary hike, pension payments for retired personnel

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved a salary increase for members of the armed forces, including three months’ arrears.

Additionally, funds have been released to clear outstanding pensions and entitlements owed to retired military personnel.

Henshaw Ogubike, director of information and public relations, Ministry of Defence, in a statement, said Bello Matawalle, minister of State for Defence, expressed gratitude for the payment of the military salary increase, including three months’ arrears, and the release of funds for pension payments and other owed entitlements for retired military personnel.

He lauded Tinubu’s commitment to both serving and retired members of the military. Matawalle also praised Wale Edun, minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, for his efforts in ensuring the actualisation of these payments.

The minister urged the military to remain steadfast in their duties, assuring them of the President’s dedication to supporting their efforts to combat insecurity.

“Despite initial setbacks, be rest assured that the President will do everything within his power to uplift our military forces as they confront the challenges of insecurity,” he stated.

Highlighting the critical role of the Nigerian military in combating insurgency, terrorism, and other criminal activities, Matawalle reaffirmed the government’s determination to support the armed forces in safeguarding the nation.

The minister reassured officers and personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria of President Tinubu’s commitment to eradicating insecurity, emphasising the administration’s readiness to bolster the capacity and resilience of the military in facing security challenges.

