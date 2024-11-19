I worked as Tinubu’s aide for 6 months without receiving any salary – Fela Durotoye

Fela Durotoye, a former presidential candidate, has disclosed that he only worked for six months as senior special assistant on national values and social justice to President Bola Tinubu and didn’t receive any salary during this period.

In an opinion piece published on Monday, Durotoye, who was appointed in October 2023 said his appointment ended in March 2024.

Following the appointment of Daniel Bwala as special adviser on public communications and media, Tinubu was roundly criticised for his bloated media team amid severe economic hardships in the country.

Durotoye, a popular public speaker, was listed among 13-man Tinubu’s media team that went viral last week.

In his opinion piece, Durotoye clarified that his appointment as a presidential aide ended in March 2024.

He disclosed that during his six-month tenure, he did not receive any salary, allowance, or government-provided upkeep.

Addressing misconceptions about his role, Durotoye stated, “Like many other issues in the public discourse, social commentary often has the tendency to overgeneralise; and broad assumptions may sometimes lead to errors of misconceptions, misstatements and misinformation.”

He referred to a social media claim listing him as part of the president’s current media team, calling it inaccurate. “Unfortunately, this statement needs to be updated to accurately reflect the current media team of the president,” he said.

Explaining his terms of service, Durotoye noted that he explicitly requested not to be paid for his work. “When I was invited to serve in this administration, I expressed, as a condition for accepting the call, my desire to NOT receive a salary from the government, as I considered this to be my service to my nation,” he explained.

He continued, “When I finally accepted the role in October 2023, it was on the condition that I would not receive any salary or allowances. During my six-month tenure, I did not accept any government funds for my service, expenses, or upkeep.”

Durotoye also revealed that he personally financed his stay in Abuja, renting an apartment and using his private car. “My utility cost, fuel cost and upkeep were all borne by me, and I never requested a reimbursement from the government for any expenses I incurred. Everything I contributed—time, effort, and resources—was paid for by me and my family,” he said.

