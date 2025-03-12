The Tinubu administration will soon begin mass electric vehicle transportation in northeast Nigeria, with the Federal Executive Council clearing the last obstacle to implementing the plan.

Bayo Onanuga, writing on his X handle, said the Federal Executive Council had approved contracts worth almost $100 million, or N151.9 billion, to supply buses and tricycles and establish charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.

The council also approved the contract for the supply of ten 17-seater electric buses. Bluecrest Integrated Concept Limited, the beneficiary, will supply the buses within six months for N2.9 billion.

The contract which was awarded to Messrs Mutual Commitment Company Limited is for the supply of 4000 e-tricycles for N49.6 billion within nine months, while Shanghai Integrated Infrastructure Development will supply 3,000 tricycles for N37.2 billion.

Sinoma Investment International Limited will supply another 3000 e-tricycles.

All the tricycles can carry nine passengers and the driver at a go.

For a contract sum of N16.3 billion, Messrs. HNCEGC will supply 100 BYD Dolphin EVs, 100 BYD Qin Plus EVs, and 37 BYD Yuan Plus EVs. At the same time, Messrs. KB Laman Motors Nigeria Limited will establish the charging points for the e-buses and tricycles for N8.4 billion.

He disclosed that the North East Development Commission will pay for the contracts as part of its plan to reduce carbon emissions and promote energy efficiency in the region.

Recall that President Tinubu approved the procurement of the e-vehicles in October last year and inspected the samples of the e-vehicles, chargers, and batteries.

