Tinubu appoints new leadership for FRSC, NBC others

President Bola Tinubu has appointment eight new Chief Executive Officers for key parastatals and agencies under the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation on Thursday, a move aimed at reshaping the information and national orientation sector.

Leading the charge for transformation, President Tinubu revealed the appointees will steer these vital institutions towards innovation and reform. The list includes:

1. Lanre Issa-Onilu, taking the helm at the National Orientation Agency (NOA).

2. Salihu Dembos, who retains his position as the head of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

3. Muhammed Bulama, entrusted with the leadership of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).

4. Charles Ebuebu, appointed as the head of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

5. Jibrin Ndace, tasked with leading the Voice of Nigeria (VON).

6. Lekan Fadolapo, to spearhead the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON).

7. Ali Ali, who will take charge at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

8. Dili Ezughah, assuming the role of Chief Executive Officer at the Nigerian Press Council (NPC).

Furthermore, President Tinubu tasked the newly appointed CEOs with innovating and creating new opportunities for Nigerians to leverage through the effective reform of these key institutions of government. “They have been called upon to introduce fresh ideas and create opportunities for Nigerians while fostering unity and promoting a positive national image to the world,” he said.

This announcement comes at a pivotal moment for the Nigerian government as it faces heightened scrutiny regarding its information and public relations strategies. The newly appointed CEOs are expected to inject new energy into these agencies, thereby improving the performance of the information and national orientation sector.