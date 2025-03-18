President Bola Tinubu has declared a State of Emergency in Rivers State following political crisis that engulfed the State.

The president said the decision was taken after a sober reflection and evaluation of the political situation in Rivers State and the failure of both Governor Simi Fubara and his deputy to make a request to the president to issue this proclamation as required by section 305(5) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

“It has become inevitably compelling for me to invoke the provision of section 305 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended, to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State with effect from today 18th March, 2025 and I so do.

“By this declaration, the Governor of Rivers State, Mr Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Mrs Ngozi Odu and all elected members of the House of Assembly of Rivers State are hereby suspended for an initial period of six months”, the president said in a live broadcast televised on Tuesday night.

Read also: Who is Ibok-Ete Ibas? The new administrator for Rivers State

While addressing the nation in a live broadcast, Tinubu expressed concerns that the governor of Rivers State for unjustifiable reasons, demolished the House of Assembly of the State as far back as 13th December 2023 and fourteen months after, he had not rebuilt same.

He was also worried that all interventions had defied any resolution. He said, “I have made personal interventions between the contending parties for a peaceful resolution of the crisis, but my efforts have been largely ignored by the parties to the crisis. I am also aware that many well-meaning Nigerians, Leaders of thought and Patriotic groups have also intervened at various times with the best of intentions to resolve the matter, but all their efforts were also to no avail.”

The president also highlighted growing security concerns in the state, including threats from militants and the recent vandalisation of oil pipelines. He accused the governor of failing to take decisive action to curb the threats.

“The latest security reports made available to me show that between yesterday and today there have been disturbing incidents of vandalization of pipelines by some militant without the governor taking any action to curtail them. I have, of course given stern order to the security agencies to ensure safety of lives of the good people of Rivers State and the oil pipelines.

“With all these and many more, no good and responsible President will standby and allow the grave situation to continue without taking remedial steps prescribed by the Constitution to address the situation in the state, which no doubt requires extraordinary measures to restore good governance, peace, order and security” he said.

President Tinubu, however, announced IbokEkwe Ibas, a former Chief of Naval Staff as the Military Administrator of Rivers State following the imposition of state of emergency in the State.

The appointed Military Administrator was born in Ankara, Criss Rivers State in September, 1960 and began his Primary education at Nko Primary School, Nko, in 1966 and completed at Big Qua Primary School in 1971, in Calabar.

He then proceeded to the prestigious Hope Waddell Training Institute Calabar from 1972 to 1976. Between 1977 and 1979.

Ibas, 64, joined the Nigeria Defence Academy in 1979.

Read also: UPDATED: Tinubu declares state of emergency in Rivers State

While announcing Ibas, as Administrator of Rivers State, President Tinubu noted that he would oversee the State’s affairs, but would not have legislative powers. He may therefore propose regulations, subject to approval by the Federal Executive Council and promulgation by the President.

He assured that the intervention was not meant to usurp democratic institutions but to restore Constitutional order and good governance for the people of Rivers State.

Tinubu, also noted that the declaration had been published in the Federal Gazette and forwarded to the National Assembly for ratification.

Share