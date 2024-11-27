Tinubu appoints Abiola’s son, Jamiu, SSA on linguistics and foreign matters

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Jamiu Abiola as the senior special assistant to the president on linguistics and foreign matters.

Jamiu, a son of the late Moshood Abiola, winner of the annulled 1993 presidential election, previously served as the special assistant to the president on special duties in the office of the vice-president.

The announcement was made on Wednesday in a statement by Segun Imohiosen, director of information and public relations in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation. According to the statement, Abiola’s appointment took effect on November 14, 2024.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Jamiu Abiola as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Linguistics and Foreign Matters. The appointment takes effect from 14th November, 2024.

“This is in line with the provisions of the Certain Political and Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances, etc) Act 2008, as amended,” the statement read.

Imohiosen noted that Tinubu tasked Abiola with collaborating closely with the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs and leveraging his expertise to excel in his new role.

“President Tinubu tasks the appointee to work closely with the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs and bring his wealth of experience to bear in his new assignment,” the statement added.

