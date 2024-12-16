Tinubu appoints 8 new Permanent Secretaries

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of eight new permanent secretaries in the federal civil service to fill vacancies in some states and geopolitical zones.

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the President on information and strategy, in a statement on Monday, said the appointment was the second set of eight permanent secretaries appointed by the president.

The President had appointed eight Permanent Secretaries from Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Jigawa, Ondo, Zamfara, South East and South-South, in June, this year.

The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation recommended that the new permanent secretaries be appointed after diligent selection.

The new Permanent Secretaries are, Onwusoro Ihemelandu (Abia State), Ndiomu Philip (Bayelsa State), Ogbonnaya Nlia (Ebonyi State) and Ogbodo Nnam (Enugu State).

Others are, Danjuma Usman (Gombe State), Usman Aminu (Kebbi State), Oyekunle Nwakuso (Rivers State) and Nadungu Gajere (Kaduna State).

President Tinubu urged the new permanent secretaries to demonstrate greater commitment, diligence, and innovation in serving the nation.

