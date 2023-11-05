Tinibu presents APC flag to Kogi guber candidate

…As Ododo promises free, fair election

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday at the Presidential Villa, presented the All Progressives Congress flag to the candidate of the of the party, Ahmed Usman Ododo.

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, led a delegation of Campaign Council leaders and party stalwarts to the flag presentation event at the Villa. The Director General of the Campaign Council and the Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, and the State Party Chairman, Abdullahi Bello, were among the top party leaders who witnessed the historic presentation.

The President, who doubles as the national leader of APC, commended Governor Bello for making the party a formidable force in Kogi State, expressing the optimism that Kogi State would remain in the APC fold by winning the governorship election slated for November 11, 2023 , as he charged party leaders to continue to work hard to give the party a resounding victory.

Usman Ododo commended President Tinubu for throwing his weight behind him, assuring him that he would ensure that there would be peaceful conduct before, during and after election.

“We urge all party leaders and esteemed members to continue to work hard to justify the confidence reposed in Kogi APC by Mr. President,” he said.