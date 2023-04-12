Timeline of how Tinubu’s ‘buried’ drug case resurfaced

On Tuesday, the All Progressives Congress (APC), through its team of lawyers at the Presidential Election Petitions Court, Abuja insisted that Bola Tinubu, the party’s candidate at the February 25 presidential election, was not being indicted in any drug-related offences, resulting in a forfeiture of $460,000 to the United States government in 1993.

It’s been 30 years since the 53-paged court document existed before it resurfaced as the general election approached.

According to the court document, Tinubu forfeited $460,000 or the equivalent of N212 million; using the current Central Bank of Nigeria’s official exchange rate.

This gives credence to the power of social media in democratising information and spreading it.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 1993 indictment for heroin trafficking in the District Court of the Northern District of Illinois, was uploaded by Hundeyin to Scribd

January 1992

January 1992, Tinubu became the subject of a US federal investigation on heroin trafficking in Illinois, Chicago.

July 26 1993

Signed date on the court document that shows Tinubu was indicted by a court county of Cook in the State of Illinois.

February 10, 2003

A publication written by Kenneth Ehigiator and published on Vanguard on the said date read that the United States of America (USA) has cleared Governor Bola Tinubu of Lagos State of involvement in any criminal activity in that country or its territory.

According to the medium, the US Consulate in Lagos in a February 4, 2003 letter to the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Tafa Balogun said there was nothing in the records of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) indicating that Gov. Tinubu had, at any time in the past, been arrested or wanted for crime in the US. The letter signed by the Legal Attache in the Consulate, Michael H. Bonner reads:

“Our sincerest greetings to you and all of the law enforcement personnel in the Nigeria Police Force, whose continued assistance is very much appreciated. In relation to your letter, dated February 3, 2003, reference number SR. 3000/1GPSEC/ABJ/VOL. 24/287, regarding Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a records check of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) National Crime Information Centre (NCIC) was conducted “The results of the checks were negative for any criminal arrest records, wants, or warrants for Bola Ahmed Tinubu (DOB 29 March 1952). For information of your department, NCIC is a very centralised information centre that maintains the records of every criminal arrest and conviction within the United States and its territories.”

At that time, the Consulate’s letter brought the matter to a logical conclusion.

Read also: Chimamanda Adichie calls U.S. ‘two-faced’ for endorsing Nigeria’s 2023 election

November 16, 2014

The Nigerian Voice on this date — over 10 years later — resurrected the matter with a report titled, “Drug Crimes: APC Leader, Bola Tinubu Still A Suspect In The U.S”

The Nigerian Voice article examines the issue of drug crimes in Nigeria and specifically focuses on the alleged involvement of Bola Tinubu, a political leader in the All Progressives Congress (APC) party. According to the report, Tinubu remains a suspect in a drug case that dates back to 1993, despite his prominent position in Nigerian politics.

The piece details Tinubu’s rise to power and his alleged links to drug trafficking, and also discusses the wider issue of drug crimes in the country. The article stresses the importance of addressing the issue of drug crimes and ensuring that those who are suspected of involvement are held accountable for their actions.

2015/2017

General Muhammed Buhari’s political partner is a former bagman for two heroin traffickers. But that’s just business as usual in Nigeria, the headline of a publication by Michael Weiss, contributing editor, the daily beast published in April 27, 2015 and updated April 14, 2017 read.

According to the publication, “Former Lagos state governor Bola Tinubu, nicknamed the Jagaban, is today seen as a shrewd if not “deeply Machiavellian” Svengali in Nigeria’s politics as well as the architect of a hugely successful anti-corruption platform. But 20 years ago he had to forfeit nearly half a million dollars to the U.S. Treasury Department after being named as an accomplice in a white heroin-trafficking and money-laundering ring that stretched from West Africa to the U.S. Midwest.

“Although his case has been bandied about the Nigerian press for years, Tinubu’s involvement in a federal drug and racketeering investigation waged jointly by the DEA, FBI, and IRS has gone unreported elsewhere, even after his ascendance to Karl Rove-like status last month.”

July 13, 2022

A tweet by David Hundeyin on this issue read “My latest long read on @WestAfricaWeek tells the story of a 1990s Chicago heroin trafficking bagman who is being prepped to ascend to the very summit of politics in Nigeria.*

David Hundeyin’s piece was published 29 years after the verdict was passed and the forfeiture made.

“This is not the first time that the contents of this document have been reported, but the stories have typically not gone into the detail needed to drive home the point that the man who would be Nigeria’s next president is in fact, a drug criminal, Hundeyin wrote in his publication. “Tinubu’s vast army of media shills and spokespeople have spun an endless web of narratives explaining why what is written in black and white is all a big mistake or a mischaracterisation.”

At this time, Hundeyin’s tweet appears as the first and most engaged drug trafficking case connected to the Nigerian president-elect. It surfaced on Twitter 16 years after the micro-blogging app was founded, 21 March 2006.

November 13, 2022

Hundeyin shared link to a 30 minutes, 50 seconds video published on WestAfrica Weekly’s youtube account detailing the investigative report published earlier. Till date of filing this report, over 360,000 people have viewed the video released four months ago.

November 16, 2022

Investigative journalist David Hundeyin says his decision to bring to the limelight, the alleged forfeiture of money and offences bordering on narcotics by Bola Ahmed Tinubu is because he wants Nigerians to know Tinubu’s background. Tinubu is the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) for the 2023 general election.

Hundeyin stated this Tuesday in an interview with Arise TV. The journalist talked about his recent publication ‘Bola Ahmed Tinubu: From Drug Lord To Presidential Candidate’.

The United State District Court for the Northern District of Illinois last week released fresh documents detailing Tinubu’s encounter with American authorities, over allegations of narcotics trafficking and money laundering.

The US court records showed that the former governor of Lagos State had forfeited up to $460,000 to the United States authorities in plea bargaining.

The issue had generated mixed reactions in recent days, but the 56-paged document released by the district court headquartered in Chicago did not include crucial new details but was just part of the matter that had been in the media and public domain for more than two decades now.

April 8, 2023

David Hundeyin tweeted “Almost a year ago, I wrote a story stating that Bola Ahmed Tinubu was a drug trafficker and money launderer. The offences were committed in the USA and are on public record.

My corporate address is in Wyoming, and it’s also in the public domain. I’m still waiting for the lawsuit.”

He continued, “If I told ONE SINGLE LIE in that story, this would be the most open-and-shut case in the history of open-and-shut defamation/libel cases. So why has he spent 9 months avoiding court and paying influencers? This man who can afford to bribe God somehow can’t afford a lawyer?”

April 10, 2023

UberFacts, a twitter account that shares facts, at 12:00 am on this day published the facts about Tinubu’s drug indictment via Twitter.

“In 1993, Bola Ahmed Tinubu surrendered $460,000 to the US government after a Chicago court found the income came from heroin trafficking,” UberFacts’ tweet said.

The platform with 13.5 million followers on Twitter had 12.5 million views, 35,600 retweets, and 7,324 quotes on the tweet in 24 hours. The platform rarely tweets facts related to African contents, and this has been its most engaged African tweet in April 2023.

This tweet was 45 days after his election as the president-elect of Nigeria and 48 days to his swear-in. This did not sit down well with Tinubu’s supporters and generated much heated controversy on the credilbiluty of Uberfacts. Uberfacts had to release a statement to say it wasn’t paid to make the publication as claimed by Tinubu’s supporters.

April 10, 2023

Daily Loud, a twitter account with 1.6 million followers added heat to the trending topic on twitter, tweeting that “In 1993, Bola Ahmed Tinubu surrendered $460,000 to the U.S. government after a Chicago court found the income came from packing and shipping heroin.”

This has since publication on Twitter garnered over 39,700 likes, 6.9 million views, 25,599 retweets and 5,943 quotes.

April 10, 2023

Africa Archives ™, with the handle ‘@Africa_Archives’ tweeted “Bola Tinubu are forfeited to the United States pursuant to 21 USC 881(a)(6) and 18 USC 981. It is ordered that First Heritage Bank shall issue a check in the amount of $460,000 payable to Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago terminating case Mailed notice (fce)”. The engagement via this handle reached 1.4 million views in less than 24 hours. This reach has almost doubled that of the largest daily newspaper in the United States, Wall Street Journal that attained 698,000 reach daily in the first 6 months of 2022.

Within the space of nine months, July 2022 to August 2023, Tinubu’s drug discussion on twitter alone has generated over 10 million engagements in likes, retweets, quotes, views and shares across various social media platforms.

Since the release by Uber Facts, the information has been translated to HAusa, and Igbo language, Egyptian hieroglyphics, as well as the braille translation, also shared on twitter. The braille copy had over 7,000 views, and the hieroglyphics garnered 139,000 views at the time of filing this report.