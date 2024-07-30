Thugs threaten Lagos residents not to join protest  

Some suspected thugs in Lagos have taken to the streets to warn residents of the state not to join the protest scheduled for August 1.

In a now-viral clip, the hoodlums were seen wielding big sticks among other weapons as they were shouting in Yoruba language warning residents of the state to desist from the planned protest which is aimed at urging the government to stop bad governance.

The viral video sighted by our reporter showed the suspected thugs who seemed to be in a market space daring anyone from coming out for the planned protest.

“Anybody confident should come out on Thursday to protest. Are you the only one hungry? If you dare come out for the protest, you will be mercilessly dealt with,” the men warned.

This development comes amid several calls from the government, leaders and civil society organisations to shelve the anticipated protest.