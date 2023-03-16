Armed thugs disrupt Olumide’s Labour Party campaign in Surulere  

Just two days before the March 18 governorship and state house of assembly elections, armed thugs alleged to be members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) disrupted the campaign activities of the Labour Party candidate, Olumide “Tari” Oworu, on Thursday.

Read also: Vote Lagos thugs out on March 18th

Olumide, who is a Nollywood actor famous for his role in the popular sitcom “The Johnsons,” is contesting to represent the people of Surulere Constituency in the Lagos State House of Assembly. He plans to unseat Desmond Elliott of the APC, who is also campaigning to return for a third time. Olumide’s team being attacked comes two days after he claimed that he was attacked by thugs in the Iponri area of Surulere.

Information about the number of casualties still remains sketchy, as at the time of writing. A video clip captured by a concerned citizen showed that the venue was attacked and properties destroyed. A woman in the video also claimed to have had her phones and other personal effects taken by these armed thugs.

“From here they carried my bag,” the woman shocked by the attack said, as she made attempt to explain what happened. “They took my phone, they took everything. I can’t see now.”

Please click the video below to see more: