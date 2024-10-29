Three Nigerian entrepreneurs get N24m in TotalEnergies StartUpper Challenge

Three young Nigerian entrepreneurs, each leading an innovative startup of at least three years, have emerged as the 2024 winners of the TotalEnergies StartUpper of the Year Challenge, receiving a grant of N8 million each in financial support.

In the competition’s three main categories, Temitope Yakubu of Interkool by FarmCl took the top spot in the Innov’Up Category; Jacob Abiodun of Coconoto won the Cycle’Up Category, and Emmanuel Abah of Waste2Light Limited was named winner in the Power’Up Category.

All three winners, aged between 18 and 35, were among 15 Nigerian finalists and were revealed at a vibrant ceremony in Lagos last Tuesday. This event marked the culmination of months of rigorous pitching, during which these entrepreneurs showcased their business ideas and competed within their respective categories.

Speaking at the occasion, Matthew Bouyer, the Chairman of TotalEnergies Companies in Nigeria, said that the project’s essence was for the company to support and participate in developing a dynamic and responsible entrepreneurial ecosystem.

“Bringing together players from different sectors to bring about new economic models to improve the living conditions of populations and respect for the planet as well as highlight local, social and environmentally responsible initiatives.”

The three Nigerian entrepreneurs also joined a group of 100 winners selected from 32 African countries to celebrate TotalEnergies’ 100-year legacy as a global energy leader with a strong presence in Africa.

Under the competition’s guidelines, each participating startup is based in one of the competing countries, with three winners chosen from each nation. An additional four Pan-African Grand Prize winners were selected in the Power’Up Category for ‘Sustainable and Affordable Energy’ by an international jury.

TotalEnergies highlighted that the StartUpper of the Year Challenge is exclusively for entrepreneurs who have established an innovative startup within the last three years that positively impacts their community or contributes to planetary well-being, regardless of industry.

By promoting African youth through the project, Bouyer stated that “TotalEnergies wishes to promote innovation and entrepreneurship, as well as lend its support to the socio-economic development of the countries in which the company operates.

“By supporting the most innovative young entrepreneurs in the realisation of their projects. The challenge contributes to strengthening the local social fabric through responsible projects.”

