Three feared dead in Kogi explosion ahead of Buhari’s visit

At least three people are feared dead in Okene, Kogi State following an explosion on Thursday.

The explosion comes hours to the arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari to commission some projects in the state.

According to reports, the explosion happened close to the Oyinoyi’s Palace in Okenne Local Government Area of the state.

Even though the source of the explosion is yet to be confirmed, security agencies and the police anti-bomb unit have cordoned off the area, reports say.

