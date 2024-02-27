‘Third Mainland Bridge to close for 24 hours for essential repairs’

In an effort to advance critical repair works, the Federal Ministry of Works has announced a complete closure of the Third Mainland Bridge for a 24-hour period.

This closure, scheduled from 12 noon on Wednesday, February 28, to 12 noon on Thursday, February 29, 2024, will facilitate a significant phase of ongoing maintenance activities on the bridge.

Oluwaseun Osiyemi, Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, conveyed the closure notice on Monday, underscoring the necessity for uninterrupted work execution.

During this period, both carriageways will be inaccessible to traffic, prompting the recommendation of alternative routes outlined for motorists.

Road users are urged to adhere to designated alternative routes throughout the closure period, as access to the bridge will remain restricted.

Osiyemi provided assurance that traffic management personnel will be deployed to ensure efficient traffic flow and mitigate inconveniences.

Since January, repair efforts on the bridge have been underway, involving intermittent closures to accommodate inbound and outbound traffic.