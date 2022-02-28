Third Force Movement gets S/West leaders

The Third Force Movement under the umbrella of the National Consultative Front, (NCFront), has elected its coordinating officers in the South-West ahead of its formal launch on March 8 in Abuja.

The much-awaited alternative mega-party of the Third Force has leaders like Pat Utomi, Attahiru Jega, Olisa Agbakoba, Usman Bugaje, Kingsley Moghalu, Buba Galadima, among others.

The new leadership of the movement in the Southwest emerged during the general assembly organised by the national secretariat of NCFront held In Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Formalizing its zonal structure in Southwest, the assembly elected the following leaders to run the affairs of the movement as follows: Lanre Adenuga from Lagos State was elected as Chairman, Jagun Abiodun from Ogun State was elected as Vice Chairman, while Lanre Fadahunsi from Osun State emerged as the Secretary, Olusola Ayodele from Oyo State became the Treasurer.

They include Thompson Akinyemi, from Ondo, as publicity secretary; Wasiu Olanrewaju, from Osun as youth leader, and Adesina Bashorun, from Ogun, as Elder, and Ademola Okeya, from Ekiti, as legal adviser of the zone.

The national secretary of NCFront and convener of the Third Force Movement of Nigeria, Olawale Okunniyi described the NCFront as a movement of leaders of conscience initiated to rescue the country from pervasive misrule and growing impunity in government that have cast doubt and gloom on the future of Nigeria.

Okunniyi, explaining why the Third Force was yet to adopt any political party in spite of the agitations of Nigerians, said it was due to pressure on the leadership of the group to accommodate more interested movements, stakeholders and allies into the fold of the alternative mega movement.

He commended the leadership of the Nigerian labour movement for being a huge impetus to the Third Force initiative to rescue Nigeria, promising that leaders of the movement shall be part of the Nigerian workers’ political conference to hold in Abuja on March 2.

He also assured that the country would witness the birth of the much-awaited people’s movement as plans have been perfected to launch the mega party by the first week of March. According to him, some of the parties being considered for adoption and fusion of the various partners are: People’s Redemption Party (PRP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), National Rescue Movement (NRM) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

He, therefore, implored leaders and delegates from the six states in the South-West in attendance at the meeting to accommodate more youths and women into the fold, saying that the movement was about the youth and the vulnerable.