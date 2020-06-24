There will be no street fight with Ghana over demolition- Presidency

The Nigerian government on Wednesday ruled out reciprocal actions against her West African neighbour, Ghana, over the demolition of some apartments under construction at the Nigerian High Commission complex in Accra, Ghana.

The Media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu, stated this while reacting to calls for tough sanctions against the Ghanaian government over the issue, saying that “The matter should be resolved diplomatically,” adding that it “shouldn’t bring a fight between Nigeria and Ghana. No, this will not happen.”

Shehu who spoke with State House Correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said both leaders will resolve the issues amicably.

This is coming on the heels of an earlier apology tendered by President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana on Tuesday, who called President Muhammadu Buhari on phone to tender the apology for the demolition of a building on the premises of Nigerian High Commission in Accra, Ghana.

Read also: Ghanaian President apologises to Buhari over demolition of Nigeria’s diplomatic building

Akufo-Addo in the telephone conversation, informed President Buhari that he had directed full investigation into the incident.

The building, a section of the staff quarters of the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana was destroyed, over the weekend by people, some of whom have already been arrested

But the Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, while speaking earlier on behalf of the House during an interactive session with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema, had described the action as breach of the country’s sovereignty in Ghana, adding that “Nigeria should move away from this idea of gentleman big-brother, whom everyone can just trample on and do nothing”

Shehu however, said: “The President of Ghana has called and regretted the action and apologised to the President of Nigeria. I think he has shown leadership in the matter and what should Nigeria do; these are two leading countries in West Africa.

“Nigeria will not engage in a street fight with Ghana. This cannot happen. So, the two leaders, especially President Muhammadu Buhari, who is much respected in Africa, they all call him ‘Baba’ (Father), so he is bound to show restraint.”