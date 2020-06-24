Ghanaian President apologises to Buhari over demolition of Nigeria’s diplomatic building

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo- Ado, has apologized to President Muhammadu Buhari over the demolition of a residential building within the premises of the Nigerian High Commission in Accra, Ghana on Friday.

This was confirmed in a statement issued late Tuesday night by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ferdinand Nwonye.

The statement reads: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform that the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo called President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR today, June 23, on the phone, to express his sincere regrets and apology for the demolition of a building on the premises of the Nigerian High Commission in Accra, Ghana.

“He informed President Buhari that he had directed a full investigation of the unfortunate incident.

It further emerged earlier in the day that some suspects had been arrested and will be arraigned in court.”

The spokesman therefore called on Nigerians home and abroad to remain calm despite the highly provocative attack on the High Commission of Nigeria in Accra, Ghana and to reassured Nigerians that the Federal Government is engaging the Ghanaian Authorities at the highest level to seek redress.

It was widely reported that some officials of the Ghanaian government allegedly led the team and supervised the demolition of the property, which shocked many Nigerians and led to strident calls on the Nigerian government to take a decisive action against Ghana as the act violated the Vienna Convention.