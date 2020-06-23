Buhari directs relevant FG agencies to assist Oba market fire victims

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on local and federal authorities to provide assistance to victims of the fire incident in Oba Market, Benin, Edo State.

The market was destroyed by a strange fire in tbe hours of Monday, while ravaging properties worth Billions of Naira

The President in a statement by Presidential Spokesman Garba Shehu, comisrated with people of the state adding that” Out houghts and prayers are with those who lost their shops and wares.’’

The President also directed an investigation into the cause of the inferno, in order to avoid the “horrific’’ situation in the future, while condoling with all those that were affected.

The Governor of Edo state Godwin Obaseki, had earlier promised to unravel the mystry behind the fire disaster, when he paid an unscheduled visitto carryout on the spot assessment.

Obaseki had also used the opportunity to reassure the victim of support