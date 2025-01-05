Revenue is a key indicator of a company’s scale and global influence. The top global companies by revenue span various sectors, including retail, energy, healthcare, and technology.

Each company’s performance is shaped by market dynamics, strategic initiatives, and operational excellence.

According to Fortune, here are the world’s 10 largest companies by revenue for 2024

Walmart – $648,125 Million (6% Revenue Growth)

Walmart retained its top spot with $648 billion in revenue, reflecting steady growth in its global retail operations. Its profits rose 32.8% to $15.5 billion, driven by efficiency improvements and expanded e-commerce operations. Walmart’s assets total $252 billion, supporting its massive supply chain and customer base. Its workforce of 2.1 million employees underpins its operations across 24 countries. This marks Walmart’s 30th year on the Global 500 list.

Amazon – $574,785 Million (11.8% Revenue Growth)

Amazon achieved significant revenue growth, driven by increased e-commerce sales and cloud computing expansion. Its profits surged to $30.4 billion, demonstrating strong operational performance. With assets worth $527.8 billion, Amazon continues to invest in logistics and technology. Its workforce of 1.5 million supports innovations in AI, renewable energy, and delivery services. Amazon climbed two ranks, marking its 16th year on the list.

State Grid Corporation of China – $545,947.5 Million (3% Revenue Growth)

State Grid’s revenue grew modestly, driven by energy distribution to over a billion people in China. Its profits reached $9.2 billion, reflecting its efficiency in managing power grids. With assets of $781.1 billion, it remains a global leader in energy infrastructure. Its workforce of 1.36 million ensures reliable power delivery and ongoing grid modernization. State Grid has been a fixture on the Global 500 for 24 years.

Saudi Aramco – $494,890.1 Million (-18% Revenue Decline)

Saudi Aramco experienced an 18% revenue decline due to volatile oil prices but remained highly profitable at $120.7 billion. The company’s assets are valued at $660.8 billion, supporting its global energy operations. Its smaller workforce of 73,311 reflects its focus on efficiency in oil and gas production. Despite challenges, Aramco maintains a pivotal role in the global energy sector.

Sinopec Group – $429,699.7 Million (-8.8% Revenue Decline)

Sinopec faced an 8.8% drop in revenue due to reduced demand in its refining and chemical sectors. However, it generated $9.4 billion in profits, demonstrating resilience. With assets of $382.7 billion and a workforce of 513,434, Sinopec remains a key player in China’s energy market. The company climbed one rank, marking its 26th year on the list.

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) – $421,713.6 Million (-12.7% Revenue Decline)

CNPC’s revenue fell by 12.7%, reflecting challenges in global oil markets. Its profits increased slightly to $21.3 billion, supported by diversified energy operations. With $630.6 billion in assets and over 1 million employees, CNPC continues to play a vital role in China’s energy security. The company dropped one rank but remains a powerhouse in the industry.

Apple – $383,285 Million (-2.8% Revenue Decline)

Apple’s revenue declined slightly, but it achieved $97 billion in profits, showcasing its strong profit margins. The company’s $352.6 billion in assets reflect its investments in innovation and supply chain management. With 161,000 employees, Apple continues to dominate the technology sector through new product launches and ecosystem enhancements. Apple climbed one rank on the list.

UnitedHealth Group – $371,622 Million (14.6% Revenue Growth)

UnitedHealth’s strong revenue growth was driven by healthcare services and insurance offerings. Its profits rose 11.2% to $22.4 billion, reflecting operational efficiency and market expansion. With $273.7 billion in assets and a workforce of 440,000, the company is a leader in the healthcare industry. UnitedHealth moved up two ranks and marked its 28th year on the list.

Berkshire Hathaway – $364,482 Million (20.7% Revenue Growth)

Berkshire Hathaway experienced remarkable revenue growth, reaching $364.5 billion. Its $96.2 billion in profits underscore its success in diversified investments and operations. The company’s assets total $1.07 trillion, reflecting its vast portfolio. With 396,500 employees, it supports various industries, from insurance to energy. Berkshire climbed five ranks, marking 28 years on the list.

CVS Health – $357,776 Million (11% Revenue Growth)

CVS Health’s revenue growth was driven by expanded healthcare services and retail pharmacy sales. Its profits surged 101.1% to $8.3 billion, reflecting operational improvements. With assets of $249.7 billion and a workforce of 259,500, CVS continues to enhance its position in the healthcare sector. The company climbed one rank and marked its 29th year on the Global 500 list.

